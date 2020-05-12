La Crescent farmers market opens for the season

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) A local farmers market made its return on Tuesday, offering fresh local food to shoppers.

The La Crescent Farmers Market held its first open market of the year in its new location near the La Crescent Events Center. The market offers a variety of fresh vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted items.

Market coordinators are continuing to monitor health guidelines to keep their market safe, but with social distancing guidelines in place, they felt now was the right time to open. Market president Ben Horn says by opening the market it is another way people can buy local. "We feature local people. If you grow it or make it, it is allowed to be at a farmers market here in La Crescent...super important, especially in today's times of sticking around your community and supporting each other and supporting the local business and getting fresh food."

The farmers market will be held every Tuesday evening from 4-7 PM. All qualified vendors are welcome.