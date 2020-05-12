La Crosse Area YMCA prepping for June 1 reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area YMCA is making plans to reopen their facilities starting June 1.

Both the La Crosse and Onalaska locations closed in mid-March due to COVID-19. During the closure, they were providing emergency childcare services.

CEO Bill Soper said that they will reopen in phases to ensure staff and members remain safe. He says they are aware that there will be some restrictions from the La Crosse County Health Department and state regarding their operation.

They are using the guidelines from the CDC, county, and state to finalize those plans and release them soon.

The Y is also asking current, on-hold, or recently canceled members for their input with a short survey on what they should do. That input will be used as well in the final plans for reopening.