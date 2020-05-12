La Crosse Police: ‘Guns for Drugs’ ring broken up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said that three people are arrested in a joint investigation with Juneau County involving guns and drugs.

Police and the department's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 1421 Stoddard St. early Tuesday morning.

The three were arrested at the home. They are:

Derrick L. Engen:

• Felon in Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Body Armor by Convicted Violent Felon

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

• Receiving Stolen Property

• Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

Darren E. Engen:

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

• Receiving Stolen Property

Rachel N. Brockway:

• Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin

• Felon in Possession of Firearm

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The arrests came about after a two-month investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office regarding guns stolen in residential burglaries.

Police said a suspect in the case told investigators that he was trading the guns for drugs from a La Crosse residence. Police said the home was already the focus of a drug investigation.

A search warrant, and ultimately the arrest of three people, was given based on the efforts of both departments.

Police seized more than $3,400 in cash, $4,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, a handgun, ballistic vest, and stolen property from both La Crosse and Juneau counties.