La Crosse Police: ‘Guns for Drugs’ ring broken up
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said that three people are arrested in a joint investigation with Juneau County involving guns and drugs.
Police and the department's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 1421 Stoddard St. early Tuesday morning.
The three were arrested at the home. They are:
Derrick L. Engen:
• Felon in Possession of Firearm
• Possession of Body Armor by Convicted Violent Felon
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
• Receiving Stolen Property
• Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
Darren E. Engen:
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
• Receiving Stolen Property
Rachel N. Brockway:
• Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
• Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin
• Felon in Possession of Firearm
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The arrests came about after a two-month investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office regarding guns stolen in residential burglaries.
Police said a suspect in the case told investigators that he was trading the guns for drugs from a La Crosse residence. Police said the home was already the focus of a drug investigation.
A search warrant, and ultimately the arrest of three people, was given based on the efforts of both departments.
Police seized more than $3,400 in cash, $4,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, a handgun, ballistic vest, and stolen property from both La Crosse and Juneau counties.