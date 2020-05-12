La Crosse Trane Plant employee tests positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An employee at a Trane plant in La Crosse has tested positive for COVID-19 the company said Tuesday.

Kelly Hydeck, Senior Communications Business Partner for Commercial HVAC Americas said the employee worked at Plant 4 on East Avenue.

The person is recovering at home according to Hydeck.

She also said in a statement, "Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health departments, as well as federal and state directives. This includes active screening, social distancing, frequent daily cleaning and disinfecting, and personal protective equipment. These measures are designed to ensure the safety of our people as community spread continues around the country. We are grateful for the efforts of our essential workforce in La Crosse, and the resilience of all of our people during this public health crisis."

It is the second Trane employee that has been infected with COVID-19. The first one occurred in March with a Plant 7 employee.