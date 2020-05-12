 Skip to Content

May-like conditions making a return to the forecast

Abundance of sunshine with calm winds to bring a beautiful Tuesday
Get your chores done today before wet grass is possible tomorrow into Thursday
More likely chance for widespread rainfall is Wednesday evening
Scattered showers continue into Thursday, but temperatures will return to the 70s after a long cold stretch!

Plenty of sunshine…

The blue skies will dominate much of the day. A stacked high pressure from the Southeast through the Upper Midwest will bring a calm Tuesday. The abundance of sunshine will help the temperatures; yet, today will still read more than 5 degrees below average.

Warmer…

Back to the 70s, Finally! Well, at least by the end of the week. From Wednesday and forward temperatures will be at least a few degrees away from average. Even the extended predictions bring a 50% chance of well above average temperatures next week. Bring on the warmth!

Rainy & stormy…

As the temperatures warm, shower activity picks up. Several chances for rain and storms will be possible into the weekend forecast.

Scattered showers are possible to come Wednesday. But, the more likely chance for showers will be Wednesday evening. These showers will last overnight into Thursday morning. Then isolated showers will dissipate to bring a sunny Friday.

Rain chances do not end there! Keep an eye on more chances for rainfall this weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett.

