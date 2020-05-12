Minnesota reports more COVID-19 deaths, more patients no longer needing isolation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

There are now 12,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with the addition of 695 new cases.

Health care workers now represent 1,436 of those total cases.

The number of people who no longer need to isolate also rose by nearly 700 Tuesday to 8,223 according to the state.

MDH also said Tuesday that with an additional 4,775 tests they've moved to nearly 121,000 tests for the virus.

23 new deaths were recorded in the state which brings the death toll to 614. Of those, 501 were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations increased in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday morning 83 more people, or a total of 1,799 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. The number of people currently in the hospital rose from 452 on Monday to 496 on Tuesday. The number of people in the ICU on Monday was at 199, five more than the day before.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

One new case was reported in Fillmore County. They are now at 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The person was identified as a man in his 60s.

Neither Houston or Winona counties had any new COVID-19 cases reported.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 14 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 71 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.