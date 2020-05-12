New poll shows increasing division among Wisconsin voters, but most still support Safer At Home measures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - When you consider how much controversy there's been surrounding Wisconsin's Safer At Home order you may be surprised to see that new polling shows a pretty wide margin of approval of the Governor's response to COVID-19.

The latest Marquette University Law Poll was released Tuesday, and overall, it appears that Wisconsinites are happy with a cautious approach to reopening the state.

Political analysts say, this is one reason why polls are useful.

"This is not a partisan point. This happens both on the left and the right," said Tim Dale, a political analyst at UW La Crosse. "There are vocal populations that believe something very strongly, but it isn't until we take a poll that we get a sense of what people believe, overall."

In the new Marquette poll, 69% of respondents said it was appropriate to close schools and businesses and restrict public gatherings, while 26% said it was an overreaction. While the margin is quite wide, approval is dropping. Polling in late March found 86% in support of closures while just 10% said the closures were overreactions.

When you look at partisan differences on this same question, the split has increased substantially since March polling. Back then, at least three-fourths of each party said closing schools and businesses was an appropriate step. Now, Republicans are closer to evenly divided.

In Marquette's March poll, 83% of Republicans said closures were appropriate. In the May poll, it’s 49%. In the March poll, 95% of Democrats said closing schools and businesses was an appropriate choice. That support has remained strong, in the new poll, it is 90%.

"It's pretty clear that the political leaders in both parties are taking positions on this, and I think that 6 months ago we never would have thought that the Republican party or the Democratic party would take a position on something like this," said Dale. "It's not part of the party platform."

Dale said most Republicans are favoring a civil liberties approach and Democrats tend, on this issue, to lean toward a public safety approach.

Approval of the governor's handling of coronavirus in the new poll is 64%, with 32% disapproval. In late March, approval was at 76% and disapproval at 17%.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll interviewed 811 registered Wisconsin voters from May 3-7, 2020. The margin of error for the full sample is +/-4 percentage points.