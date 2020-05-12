Officials: Man found shot to death in northwestern Iowa home

Sheriff’s investigators say a man has been found shot to death in a northwestern Iowa home. The Sioux City Journal reports that the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was called to Merrill home late Monday morning for a report of a domestic dispute. Arriving deputies found the man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. Officials say another man at the home, who also was not named, was arrested. The suspect is being held at the Plymouth County Jail on suspicion of aggravated domestic abuse assault. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will perform an autopsy.