Police arrest suspect in south side shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting last week in a south side neighborhood.

Ellis C. Wilson, 34, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police executed a search warrant. He was arrested without incident at the same location where the shooting took place, 1020 5th Avenue South.

On May 7, police were called to the residence for a report of a man who was bleeding in the backyard. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where police said he is still recovering from his injuries.

Wilson is currently held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of attempted 1st Degree intentional homicide.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting. They are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact us at 608-789-7214. Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.