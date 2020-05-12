Rain is back in the forecast…

Cooler than average Tuesday…

After a very cold night with lows in the 20s and 30s, temperatures rebounded to the 50s to lower 60s. Those are well below average, but we will slowly climb toward normal over the next couple of days.

Frost Advisory for part of the area…

Widespread expected temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in Jackson and Monroe Counties have prompted a Frost Advisory from midnight tonight into Wednesday morning until 8 am. Once again protect those sensitive plants.

Showery Wednesday and Thursday…

A new storm system will move in for Wednesday, mainly later in the afternoon and overnight, and the chances will continue into Thursday morning. There is a potential for t-storms, but we don’t expect severe weather. Temperatures will rise to near or above average in the lower 70s from Thursday through Friday, but they will slip back a bit into the 60s for the weekend.

Weekend weather maker…

Another system will bring a decent chance of rain Friday night into Sunday morning. it’s getting dry, so we could certainly use some rain.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden