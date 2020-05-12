The challenges small businesses on the Northside of La Crosse encounter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Business owners everywhere are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three businesses along Caledonia Street on La Crosse's northside are no different than anywhere else.

Ty Striebel, the owner of Old Towne Strings, said he limits five people in his store at a time.

He also mentioned the personal challenges that came along with the pandemic.

"The biggest thing for me is, my wife and I have two kids, and with dealing with homeschooling every day and the challenges of not having a routine has been hard on my family," Striebel said. "It's hard to have someone try a violin, check out ukuleles, or let alone look at hundreds of records without me not having to clean constantly."

Matthew Christen, the owner of Wrench & Roll Collective Bike Shop, said his non-profit "Everybody Bikes" is at a loss. When Christen is not providing bikes for those who need them, he is holding bike education sessions, neither of which he can do right now.

"It feels like quite the challenge because I am trying to monitor the cleaning and disinfecting on a regular basis, while still trying to keep people healthy," Christen said. "I think people realize that bicycling is something you can do during this time, which is one positive thing about my business."

The bike shop is still open, but employees had to be cut to make sure there are limited people in the shop.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers announced businesses can now reopen under the new guidelines. Nick Roush, the owner of Root Note Yoga, said many business owners did not have enough advance notice about the permission to reopen and the rules they would have to follow.

"Nobody knew these new orders were going to take place," Roush said. "A lot of business owners had to scramble with what do underneath these new rules. It would be incredibly helpful to inform us, business owners, beforehand about any new changes."

Roush said he is focusing on creating charities to help raise money for local businesses during this time.