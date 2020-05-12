Vernon County Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony goes online

News app viewers can watch here

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Across the country on Monday, ceremonies honored the sacrifices made by those in the law enforcement community.

The week of May 10-16 is National Police Week.

This year, while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, ceremonies had change given social distancing guidelines.

Vernon County was no exception.

Instead, they opted to hold their ceremony virtually by creating a YouTube video.

In a statement from Sheriff John Spears, he asked that by watching the video "will cause you to pause, honor the memory of the fallen, and thank those who continue to serve during these challenging and uncertain times."

Vernon Communications helped produce the video.