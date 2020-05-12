Virus sparks debate on whether more prospects will stay home

The coronavirus is preventing prospects from leaving home to visit campuses and is keeping college coaches from traveling to evaluate players across the country. North Carolina coach Mack Brown believes this could cause more 2021 prospects to stay home. That point remains up for debate. The 247Sports database shows over 60 percent of verbally committed prospects who made their decisions on or before March 11 chose schools within 300 miles of their hometowns. More than half the recruits who committed after that selected a college over 300 miles away.