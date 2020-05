STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - While bears do live in our area, seeing one isn't a common experience.

Monday night, Pam Rochester captured an encounter with a black bear on camera.

It was in a rural area between Stoddard and Chaseburg. The bear came across a marshy area before deciding to cross the road in front of her. The bear then took off into the woods.

The DNR wants to remind people not to feed bears or chase them.