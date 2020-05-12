Wisconsin meets five of six reopening criteria

MADISON (WKOW) - On Tuesday, Wisconsin met five of the six criteria laid out in the Badger Bounce Back plan that health officials will monitor to determine when to reopen the state.

The only benchmark not met was a two-week downward trajectory in influenza-like illnesses. That metric has improved slightly in recent days.

Wisconsin displayed the lowest percentage yet of positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday since the Department of Health Services began sharing the figure several weeks ago.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,908 new test results, of which 193, or 3.9 percent, came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Monday and the lowest since at least the end of April.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers had said they would monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 10,611.

Over 112,748 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 418 Wisconsinites. That is up 9 from yesterday.

On Tuesday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,371. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

333 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 with 110 of those requiring intensive care. Approximately 320 of the state's 1,261 ventilators are in use.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were seven total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one more than the day before. One of the seven is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Four are in use at this time.

La Crosse County reported no new cases Tuesday. La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski provided a few details on the latest two cases. The first one is a woman in her 60s. She is currently hospitalized. The other case is a man in his 30s who originally had moderate symptoms but now reports mild ones.

Vernon County had two new cases on Tuesday. They now have six in the county. Both are males in their 50s who are recovering at home according to the Vernon County Health Department.

Below is a table featuring the number of cases in the region.