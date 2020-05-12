Worker from Congo dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Iowa plant

An immigrant from Congo who worked at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo has died of the coronavirus. The Congoloese community in Waterloo has been mourning Axel Kabeya’s death, which several members announced Sunday on social media. A Congolese newspaper reported that Kabeya was one of the community’s best-known figures in Waterloo, where hundreds of refugees have settled in recent years. He’s survived by a wife and children. His age wasn’t available. Tyson Fresh Meats spokeswoman Liz Croston confirmed the death, saying the company was “deeply saddened by the loss of a team member at our Waterloo facility.”