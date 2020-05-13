Assembly, Senate leaders comment on Supreme Court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The leaders of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate issued a joint statement regarding the decision by the Supreme Court on Governor Tony Evers' Safer At Home order.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald spoke about moving forward after Wednesday's ruling.

“When we met with Governor Evers a week ago, we asked him to begin negotiating with us on a plan for reopening. He politely declined and said we should wait for the court decision. Now that the decision has been rendered, we are confident Wisconsin citizens are up to the task of fighting the virus as we enter a new phase.

“The recent Marquette Law School Poll found that 77 percent said they would be comfortable visiting a friend or family member’s home. This ruling allows people to once again gather with their loved ones or visit their places of worship without the fear of violating a state order.

“Republicans believe business owners can safely reopen using the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. We urge our fellow small business owners to utilize the suggestions as a safe and effective way to open up our state.

“Wisconsin now joins multiple states that don't have extensive ‘stay at home orders’ but can continue to follow good practices of social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizer usage and telecommuting. This order does not promote people to act in a way that they believe endangers their health.

“We would urge the Evers administration to work with us to begin promulgating rules that would provide clear guidance in case COVID-19 reoccurs in a more aggressive way."