BREAKING: Walz announces stay-at-home order expires May 18, some businesses to reopen at 50 percent occupancy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced that the state's stay-at-home order will expire as scheduled on May 18, and be replaced with a new order that brings back more social interaction.

The stay-at-home order first went into effect on March 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Walz said when the order ends, it will be replaced with an order called "Stay Safe MN."

"Minnesotans are still asked to stay close to home and limit travel to what is essential. But the order allows gatherings with friends and family in groups of 10 or less with social distancing. In all cases, Minnesotans are asked not to gather in large groups. All gatherings are limited to 10 and social distancing with masks, hand-washing and other safety measures should be followed to protect each other," Walz said.

Walz said retail stores and other main street businesses will also be allowed to reopen "if they have a social distancing plan and operate at 50 percent occupancy."

The Governor also said he is directing his cabinet to create similar guidance to safely reopen bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons starting June 1.

“Minnesotans, thank you for your continued sacrifices,” Gov. Walz said in a news release. “You have saved thousands of lives. You successfully pushed out the peak of this virus and bought our state time to get ready to treat those who fall ill. We know there’s no stopping the storm of COVID-19 from hitting Minnesota, but we have made great progress to prepare for it.”

Walz also extended Minnesota's peacetime emergency emergency until June 12.

Walz initially declared a peacetime emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. In April, Walz extended the peacetime emergency through May 13.

According to Gov. Walz's office, a peacetime emergency allows Minnesota to continue many of the public health and economic relief measures it has implemented during the pandemic, including stay-at-home orders.

“This is not the time for sudden movements,” Walz said. “We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers, and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”