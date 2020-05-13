BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Evers’ Safer-At-Home order

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/WKOW)The State Supreme court struck down Wisconsin’s safer at home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the Legislature.

The court ruled four to three in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer at Home order issued last month by Governor Tony Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

However the court order gives them six days to do so, keeping the Safer at Home order in place until May 20. The new guidance will have to be approved by the legislature.

The court ruled Palm overstepped her authority in issuing parts of the Safer at Home order.

The decision will now force lawmakers to work with the Department of Health Services and other health officials to rewrite a plan on how to reopen the state.

The Safer at Home order was set to expire on May 26. It could now be lifted sooner, depending on how the legislature and DHS finalize their new plan.

READ: Supreme Court Decision

During oral arguments, Justice Rebecca Bradley suggested Palm’s decision to extend the order without legislative input amounts to tyranny.

"I think there is a problem with the legislature giving away this much power to an un-elected cabinet secretary," said Bradley. "The people never consented to a single individual having that kind of power."

Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth who defended the Evers administration argued state law clearly gives the executive branch board powers to issue emergency orders to control communicable diseases.

“Realize that we need to give the agency with expertise to respond to changing dynamic circumstances on the ground,” said Roth. “I think that intent grants DHS whatever is necessary to combat a novel communicable, deadly disease.”

Roth also said the order is similar to those issued in 42 other states who’ve instituted restrictions to save lives.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said he hopes lawmakers understand when crafting a new plan they don't have to choose between public health and economic growth.

"I hope the Legislature will work constructively with the executive branch to protect the health and wellbeing of Wisconsinites and to ensure that we have the resources in place that will allow for the reopening of the economy be as successfully as possible,” said Kaul.