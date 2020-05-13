Challenges non-profits face during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Non-profit organizations like The Children's Museum Of La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Family YMCA are going through tough times.

The Children's Museum of La Crosse has 15,000 square feet of exhibits for visitors. Anne Snow, the Executive Director, said every single one is interactive and hands-on, which is part of the reason why the museum is temporarily closed.

The museum's board has a COVID-19 workgroup and personnel committee that frequently meets to communicate the non-profit's decisions.

"We are eager to get families back in to make memories, but we got to do it safely and strategically," Snow said. "The museum has always been conservative, we've been fiscally responsible. We have a rainy-day fund, and we are using it, and eventually, we are going to have to replenish it."

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA is also temporarily closed.

Bill Soper, the Executive Director/CEO of La Crosse Area Family YMCA, said the Y's income had gone down since they temporarily closed their doors back in March.

"A lot of our YMCA members requested we continue to draft their membership bank draft because they want to keep funding the work we do for the community," Soper said. "We are anxious to reopen, so we get back to some level of normal. We are looking forward to seeing our staff and our members back to our Y's. We are looking forward to seeing this in the rearview mirror."

Since their shutdown in mid-March, the YMCA is continuing to provide emergency childcare services, meals for children, and other essential work.

The YMCA provides many programs for the community including mental health work, and cancer support programs.

Soper said they are making plans to reopen their facilities starting June 1 in phases once they get the go-ahead from health officials.