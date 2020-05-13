Dentist office reopens gradually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Dentist Specialties started the gradual reopen process and will now see low risk but high priority patients.

They include people who need orthodontic equipment such as braces or brackets replaced as well as scheduling non-emergent root canals.

"They found that there was a problem," dental patient Lewis Vyrnes said. "So it'll be nice to get it fixed before it really becomes a pain."

In order to prevent COVID-19 spread at the office, patients are asked a series of health questions at the door and get their temperature tested--in accordance with CDC and American Dental Association guidelines.

"We're going to be changing a lot of things as we go forward," Gundersen Health System Dentist Dr. Mary Ann Campbell said. "We're staggering our patients so we don't have a lot of people running into each other."

Dr. Campbell also said she hopes to start scheduling regular cleaning appointments by the end of June.

"We have to be able to get back to dental care," Dr. Campbell said. "It's so important in so many phases of our health."

Until regular cleanings are allowed, Dr. Campbell recommends people use electric toothbrushes, rinse with fluoride and floss regularly.