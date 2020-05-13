Former La Crosse Catbirds player takes a trip down memory lane

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The lack of sports to watch, cover, and just simply enjoy has been hard on a lot of people although the void has been partially filled for the last month as millions of Americans are enjoying ESPN's, The Last Dance.

The 10-part docu-series reaches uncharted storytelling history with rare footage of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Some would say that the Last Dance has saved this period without sports.

"I think this documentary shows people especially would-be athletes, if you want to be the greatest, this is what you have to do. This is the model. We have never seen anything like that put in this way with such blunt honesty," said ESPN Correspondent Ryan Smith.

Vince "The Prince" Hamilton saw Jordan's greatness before most. Hamilton and Jordan had a similar start to their careers.

"We both, we were competitive, I was competitive, that's just where we come from, the grounds of North Carolina. That's basketball country," said Hamilton.

Hamilton described participating in a dunk contest with Jordan. The outcome was unexpected. Watch the above video to hear his story.

While Jordan was winning NBA championships in the '90s, the Bulls did their fair share of winning in the NBA. Two men in two different leagues, but when a North Carolia boy sees another Carolinian...

"We were in the airport with the Catbirds and we always had to connect to Chicago right and the next thing I know, I hear someone say hey Vincy! Hey Vincy. I turned around, he comes back, jumps over the thing, comes back, gives me a hug and we talking and everything and my guys on my team, I said yeah I told you me and Mike go back like that. We boys, we grew up in the same dirt, you know, so hahah," Hamilton added.

Hamilton is seeing a lot of familiar faces in the documentary. He played two years at Clemson with three-time Bulls champion, Horace Grant. The last two episodes of the Last Dance air on Sunday, May 17.