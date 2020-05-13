Gov. Evers: “We are the Wild West”

(WQOW/WXOW) - Governor Evers had some strong words for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday night, just hours after the court threw out his Safer-at-Home order.

In an interview on MSNBC, Evers said the Supreme Court has "thrown our state into chaos."

"We are the Wild West," the governor said when asked what happens now.

Evers said right now in the Badger State there are no orders or restrictions.

"It's a sad occasion for the state," Evers said. "I can't tell you how disappointed I am."

Evers said Wisconsin will now see more cases and deaths.

He did give a brief glimpse at what is next by saying he will meet with the Legislature on Thursday.

He later provided more remarks in a release Wednesday evening from his office.

“Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe," said Gov. Evers. "Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos.



“We cannot let today's ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months. We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing, and limit travel, because folks, deadly viruses don't wait around for politicians and bureaucrats to settle their differences or promulgate rules.

“This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”