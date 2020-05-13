Governor signs bills on COVID-19, election security, drugs

Gov. Tim Walz has signed six bills into law as the regular session of the Minnesota Legislature winds down toward its adjournment date Monday. One extends a state COVID-19 relief fund that expired. Another allows the state to tap $17 million in federal election security funds. A third requires drug manufacturers to make information public for large price increases. A fourth prohibits child marriages by setting the legal age for marriage at 18. The elections bill includes preparations for increased absentee voting and switching some polling places to safer locations, but it doesn’t include a wholesale switch to mail-in voting.