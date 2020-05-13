Holmen Kornfest canceled

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As with many other festivals and events in the region, organizers have called off the Holmen Kornfest for this year.

The Holmen American Legion Post 284 made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Kornfest was scheduled for August 14-16.

They cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for keeping the community safe.

They said they expect Kornfest to return next year.

Earlier Wednesday, the Trempealeau Lions Club canceled Catfish Days.