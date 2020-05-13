Holmen Kornfest canceled

Holmen Kornfest canceledNew
HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As with many other festivals and events in the region, organizers have called off the Holmen Kornfest for this year.
The Holmen American Legion Post 284 made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post.
Kornfest was scheduled for August 14-16.
They cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for keeping the community safe.
They said they expect Kornfest to return next year.
Earlier Wednesday, the Trempealeau Lions Club canceled Catfish Days.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- The latest cancellations
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US