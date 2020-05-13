Justices hear election year cases over ‘faithless electors’

The Supreme Court is taking up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday is the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with livestreamed audio. Two cases deal with whether presidential electors are bound to support popular-vote winners in their states or can opt for someone else. So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin.