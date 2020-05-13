La Crosse mayor meeting with officials to determine what’s next

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says it's a little chaotic at the moment.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidated the Evers Administration extension of the safer at home order. The mayor is disappointed the ruling did not provide time or a stay of the order to allow city and county officials to determine what should happen next.

He is meeting with officials tomorrow to begin working on those next steps. Eventual orders or guidance will come from the county level to ensure what happens next is uniform.

We asked the mayor about people wondering whether to return to work. He told us, communication between businesses and employees is key.

He hopes that a lot of effort has been made to make work environments safe.