La Crosse shooting suspect gets $100K bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested for a shooting earlier this month remains jailed on a $100,000 cash bond.

Ellis C. Wilson appeared via video conference in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. He is held on a charge of attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

He was arrested on Tuesday at the same residence where the May 7 shooting occurred.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the backyard of the residence at 1020 5th Avenue South.

The man is recovering in a La Crosse hospital.

Wilson is in the La Crosse County Jail is still awaiting formal charges in the case.