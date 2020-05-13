Minnesota sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, but still more than 400

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new cases of COVID-19 decreased from the day before.

There are now 12,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with the addition of 431 new cases.

Health care workers represent 1,532 of those total cases.

The number of people who no longer need to isolate also rose to 8,787 according to the state. This figure from the state includes both the 638 people who have died from the virus and the 8,149 who have not. It is 24 people more than on Tuesday.

A significant portion of those deaths, 517, were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations rose Wednesday. A total of 1,851 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. The number of people currently in the hospital dropped from 496 on Tuesday to 494 on Wednesday. The number of people in the ICU on Wednesday was at 199, the same as the day before.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

One new case was reported in Winona County. They are now at 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Neither Houston or Fillmore counties had any new COVID-19 cases reported.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 14 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 72 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.