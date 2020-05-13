Nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks named in Wisconsin

he names of 38 nursing homes in Wisconsin where there are active public health investigations due to an outbreak of COVID-19 have been released. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Wednesday that the names were released “in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times.” Previously, the department only listed how many investigations into nursing homes were ongoing, but did not name any facilities. Outbreaks at nursing homes have been a particular concern because older people are more susceptible to the virus.