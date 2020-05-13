Rain holding off, but temperatures continue to climb

Increasing clouds…

The daytime should remain fairly dry, few showers could pop-up. But the air mass is still extremely dry so will need wait for the moisture to take over. So, you can leave the umbrella at home as most showers will hold off until after the evening commute.

Good news, the sunshine will be out early then clouds move in this afternoon. This will keep our highs from reaching average but can still expect highs in the 60s.

Also, keep in mind the potential for breezy conditions. Winds could gust to 25 mph with the approaching system.

Rain Overnight…

Light could start as early as the evening commute. There could be areas of thunder, but non-severe. Most of the rain will fall overnight with scattered showers continuing into Thursday.

Rain is much needed, as the annual and seasonal totals are nearly 2 inches behind average. Now this system won’t bring the region back to average, but will help to water the fields of freshly planted seeds!

Warmer…

Thursday will bring the surge of heat with the warm front associated with the rainfall. Yet, the potential for afternoon sunshine could bring temperatures to the middle 70s.

Speaking of sunshine, the sun will stick around into your Friday with another day in the 70s. And you will want to take advantage while you can before a wet and cooler weekend ahead.

Weekend Rain…

If tonight’s rain is not enough for you, weekend rain is on the way. Showers are expected Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. A few more thunderstorms are possible with this system Saturday night.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett