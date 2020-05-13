Some La Crosse businesses immediately open following Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, others staying closed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Businesses in La Crosse have reacted differently in the wake of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that stuck down the extension of Governor Tony Evers' Safer At Home Order.

Moments after the ruling, the Wisconsin Tavern League told its members they could open immediately. That's just what happened at Mike's Logan Bar on Caledonia Street and nearby Dewey's Side Street Saloon on Saint Paul Street on La Crosse's northside.



The owner says he is not concerned about COVID-19 contamination.

"I'm not worried about that. I mean I'm at high risk too," said Jeff Connelly who owns Dewey's. "I've got the mask and everything like that, and you can only do so much. If you're going to get it you're going to get it. You can't sit at home in a bubble until they come out with a vaccine because that's a year or two away. So I'm just doing the best that I can."

Around a dozen customers were there by 8:00 p.m. and some of them were wearing masks. Connelly, who was also wearing a mask, said he intends to enforce social distancing rules and plans to be open again tomorrow.

Just around the corner, at least one business is taking the opposite approach. Uptowne Cafe on Caledonia Street says there are no plans to open the dining room.

On its Facebook page, the cafe says they will continue to take direction from the La Crosse County Health Department, and when it is safe to open to dine-in customers, they plan to follow any future guidance about occupancy limits. Until then, the restaurant says it will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery.