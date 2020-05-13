WI Tavern League message to bars: “Open Immediately”

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Governor Evers' Safer-at-Home order and while many are wondering what's next, the Wisconsin Tavern League has a very simple message to bar owners.

"Open Immediately."

A statement on the Wisconsin Tavern League website reads:

"In a 4-3 ruling the State Supreme Court found the Emergency Orders issued by Secretary Palm as unlawful, invalid and unenforceable. The result of this decision is business can open immediately. Please follow the WEDC guidelines you can find on the TLW website. We will get you a more detailed summary of the decision, however, according to the ruling you can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!"

Wisconsin Tavern League