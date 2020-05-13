Wisconsin sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases including five new ones in La Crosse County

MADISON (WXOW) - After four days of declines, Wisconsin saw an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 10,902, or an increase of 291 from Tuesday.

Over 117,000 tests have come back negative.

Three more people were claimed by the virus. The death toll is now at 421.

On Wednesday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,673. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

333 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 with 110 of those requiring intensive care, unchanged from the day before. Approximately 344 of the state's 1,258 ventilators are in use.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were eight total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one more than the day before. Three of the eight are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Five are in use at this time.

La Crosse County saw five new cases, the largest number of new cases since the pandemic began. Of those, one person is hospitalized. 32 are considered recovered by the La Crosse County Health Department.

Details on the new cases wasn't immediately available from the health department.

Grant County reports one new case.

Other counties release updated figures later in the afternoon. Below is a table featuring the number of cases in the region. It will be updated with new figures when they become available.