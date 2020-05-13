Wisconsin manufacturer tees up idea to improve golf safety

TWIN LAKES (WKOW) -- Five Star Fabricating specializes in race car products.

"With all the tracks closed this summer, our sales have been in sharp decline," explains vice president Garrett Schultz.

Meanwhile, down the road at Twin Lakes Country Club, general manager Chad Cantwell had other coronavirus-related problems.

"We want to eliminate the fear from the golfers' point of view. Then, as a golf course owner, the problem was we don't have enough golf carts for everybody to ride in their own cart."

So, Cantwell chatted with his old high school buddies at Five Star and Safe Wedge was born.

"In less than two hours, he had a prototype built," Cantwell says of Schultz. "Now, we've got 50 of the 75 golf carts installed and the golfers are loving them."

The concept for the Safe Wedge is clear. You'll have a line of sight with your cartmate with a layer of protection in between.



"The partition here is hard coated clear polycarbonate, which is pretty close to a bulletproof material, as well as these metal welded brackets to install the unit to the cart itself," Schultz explains of the construction.

Five Star has developed Safe Wedges for three different cart models and already sent orders to six states. The retail price is $159. Cantwell estimates 80 percent of his golfers are in the at-risk category. So, he saw this as a worthwhile investment.

"Play is up. Smiles are up. More importantly beer sales are up," he smiles.

The idea has Five Star revving up business.

"This has been a great project to keep a lot of our employees employed and working hard as racing sales have declined," says Schultz.

Schultz says it's even put the company golf outing back on track for June.

"Because we can safely have two riders per cart."

All involved are hoping the plan to divide and conquer the golf cart conundrum will take off.