Wisconsin State Park annual sticker passes now available online

Wisconsin State Park annual sticker passes now available onlineNew
(WKOW) -- Going to Wisconsin's state parks just got easier.
For the first time, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a portal for you to buy your annual park pass online.
You usually can buy them in-person at the parks, but because of social distancing the stickers were only available for purchase over the phone.
The stickers available for purchase online include the following:
- Annual Wisconsin Resident: $28
- Wisconsin Resident Senior (65+): $13
- Non-Resident: $38