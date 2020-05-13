 Skip to Content

Wisconsin State Park annual sticker passes now available online

8:43 pm

(WKOW) -- Going to Wisconsin's state parks just got easier.

For the first time, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a portal for you to buy your annual park pass online.

You usually can buy them in-person at the parks, but because of social distancing the stickers were only available for purchase over the phone.

The stickers available for purchase online include the following:

  • Annual Wisconsin Resident: $28
  • Wisconsin Resident Senior (65+): $13
  • Non-Resident: $38
