Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Evers’ stay-home extension

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the governor’s stay-at-home order until May 26. Republican legislators asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to block the extension and let them offer their own recovery plan. They argued that the extension amounted to state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm writing rules without legislative input. The ruling marks another defeat for Evers as Republicans continue to chip away at the Democratic governor’s authority. The ruling invalidates the order immediately.