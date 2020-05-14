Authorities arrest 11 connected to suspected Juneau County burglary ring

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- Eleven people are facing multiple charges in connection with a theft ring that has plagued Juneau County homes and businesses over the past few months.

Authorities have been investigating numerous reports of residential and business burglaries over that time, according to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of an on-going investigation, four search warrants were executed leading to the recovery of numerous pieces of stolen property.

Authorities say the have also solved 28 property crimes.

So far, 11 people have either been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, or had charges referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff's offices anticipates more arrests in the near future.

Following is a list of the defendants and what they have been charged with, or will be charged with, for offenses that occurred in Juneau County:

Daniel A. Hastings

• Burglary, seven counts

• Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, two counts

• Theft, eight counts

• Criminal Damage to Property, eight counts

• Entry to Locked Coin Box, one count

Troy J. Wal

• Burglary, 12 counts

• Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, two counts

• Theft, 14 counts

• Entry to Locked Coin Box, three counts

• Possess Burglarious Tools, one count

Christopher D. Ripp

• Burglary, one count

• Theft, three counts

• Entry to Locked Coin Box, one count

• Bail Jumping, three counts

Amanda L. Coleman

• Burglary, two counts

• Burglary Arm Self w/Dangerous Weapon, one count

• Theft, two counts

• Criminal Damage to Property, three counts

• Entry to Locked Coin Box, one count

• Bail Jumping, three counts

Brittany J. Hample

• Burglary, two counts

• Theft, one count

• Criminal Damage to Property, one count

Alexandria R. Challoner

• Burglary, one count

• Theft, one count

Peter A. Bennett Jr

• Burglary, three counts

• Theft, two counts

• Criminal Damage to Property, two counts

• Receiving Stolen Property, two counts

Rebecca L. Pagel

• Theft, one count

• Entry to Locked Coin Box, one count

Donald J. Dalberg

• Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Deliver, one count

• Receiving Stolen Property, one count

• Possession of a Short Barreled Rife, one count

• Bail Jumping, one count

Roy Jack Williams II

• Remove Vehicles Parts w/out Owner’s Consent, one count

• Bail Jumping, two counts

Todd A. Parker Jr.

• Burglary, one count

• Theft, one count

Information from these investigations was provided to the La Crosse Police Department, which assisted them in furthering an on-going drug investigation.

As a result of the additional information, the La Crosse Police Department conducted a search warrant and arrested multiple subjects for drug and property related crimes.

READ: La Crosse Police: ‘Guns for Drugs’ ring broken up

The Elroy Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Mauston Police Department, New Lisbon Police Department, Union Center Police Department, Village of Kendall Marshall, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections/Probation and Parole assisted and/or continue to assist in the on-going investigation.