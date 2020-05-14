Back in the 70s with a drier period to end the workweek

Isolated showers…

Overnight, light showers initiated across the region. Yet the form of precipitation was very light and accumulations have stayed below a tenth of an inch. The morning commute may include these light drizzly showers but then dissipate into the afternoon.

A widespread severe event is possible to emerge out of the Central Plains. This will then head into the Midwest (more towards Ohio). Models have kept La Crosse dry, but southwest Wisconsin may see some of these developments.

Back in the 70s…

It has been 10 days since our last 70-degree day. Which doesn’t sound too long, but it has felt long due to the wintry mornings we’ve had since. Yesterday we were off by one degree to hit the 70s, but today the 70s are expected to arrive and could stick around. Yet, the weekend will have a few cooler days due to rainfall. Then next week we could be talking about our first 80-degree day since October 1st.

Weekend rain…

As mentioned above, weekend rain has become more likely. The severe threat is very low as of this morning. A few thunderstorms are possible with a more robust chance for more rainfall. And we’ll need it because next week is trending to bring a dry pattern.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett