DHS now identifying COVID-19 investigations

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now identifying nursing homes with active COVID-19 investigations.

As of Wednesday, there are 38 active nursing home investigations underway.

One is in Grant County at Orchard Manor. There are no others currently in Western Wisconsin.

DHS said it is making the information available to be more transparent about where infections may be occurring.

Long-term care facilities are proactively informing residents, family members, and local & state health departments about positive cases in their facilities.

Before this, DHS only released figures on how many investigations there were but didn't publicly identify specific locations.

LEARN MORE: DHS page on COVID-19 investigatons