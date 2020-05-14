Drug Suspects in Court

Drug Suspects in CourtNew
La Crosse, Wis (WXOW) -Court appearances today for the three people arrested in La Crosse on Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.
Derrick Engen, his brother Darren Engen and Rachel Brockway all face charges.
The arrests followed a joint investigation with Juneau County into a series of home burglaries. Prosecutors believe the stolen items including firearms, other weapons and bicycles were traded for drugs at the home on Stoddard Street in La Crosse.
The three suspects made court appearances on Thursday. One in person, one by telephone and one by video hookup.
All face a variety of charges including drug possession with intent to deliver along with receiving and concealing stolen property.
The combined street value of the property is in excess of $10,000.