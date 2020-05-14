Drug Suspects in Court

Scott Hackworth co-anchors the News 19 Six and Ten PM reports. He came to News 19 in 1991.

Scott grew up in Oklahoma and upstate New York. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he started his broadcasting career as an Associate Producer at KJRH Television in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He went on to become the Weekend Anchor at KSNF Television in Joplin Missouri and from there to a Morning and Noon show anchor position at KCRG Television in Cedar Rapids Iowa.

Scott has been honored by the Associated Press of Wisconsin for Best Series Reporting and was part of the team that put together our September 11th, 2001 coverage that won the Wisconsin Associated Press award for Best Newscast. He has also hosted News 19 Town Hall Meetings that have been honored in a variety of categories.

Scott is an avid reader and loves politics, current events and sports. He is also believed to be the only Oklahoma State University or New York Mets fan in all of Wisconsin.

Scott and his wife Gina live in Onalaska and are occasionally (but not often enough) visited by their two grown sons.

Contact Scott at shackworth@wxow.com