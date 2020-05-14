 Skip to Content

WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses Supreme Court overturning Safer At Home order

At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will offer their reaction to Wednesday's ruling by the state Supreme Court overturning his safer-at-home order and what will happen next.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

