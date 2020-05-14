WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses Supreme Court overturning Safer At Home order

WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses Supreme Court overturning Safer At Home orderUpdated
News app viewers can watch here
At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will offer their reaction to Wednesday's ruling by the state Supreme Court overturning his safer-at-home order and what will happen next.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
- Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Evers' Safer-At-Home order
- Assembly, Senate leaders comment on Supreme Court ruling
- Gov. Evers: “We are the Wild West”
- WI Tavern League message to bars: “Open Immediately”
- WI AG Kaul, others react to Supreme Court ruling on Safer at Home
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US