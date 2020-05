Green Bay (WXOW) The finalized their preseason schedule Thursday.

All four of their preseason games are scheduled to be televised by WXOW 19.

They will play three Saturday games and one on Thursday.

Saturday, August 15 vs. Arizona at Lambeau, Noon

Saturday, August 22 vs. Cleveland at Lambeau, 3 PM

Saturday, August 29 at N.Y. Giants, 7 PM

Thursday, September 3, at Kansas City, 7 PM