La Crosse Co. not considering safer at home order yet; Testing site coming next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County won't follow in the footsteps of other Wisconsin counties in enacting their own safer-at-home order.

Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, spoke Thursday morning about the next steps they will take in the fight against COVID-19.

She began by stating that at this point the county is "not ready yet to be fully open" but that 'doesn't mean we don't do anything different."

She said we must all "act together."

If circumstances change, she did say that an order similar but not necessarily the same as the state's safer-at-home would be considered.

Local health departments have the right under state statutes that allows them to make these orders if one is needed.

Rombalski outlined what they plan to do in the coming days-mostly involving testing.

She also announced a few details on a testing site coming up with the Wisconsin National Guard. It is scheduled for May 21 starting at 11 a.m. at the Omni Center in Onalaska. They have 400 tests available. The site is offering free tests to anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild. There are no residency requirements.

Rombalski strongly urged people to continue to follow the guidelines they recommend:

Stay at home if you are sick Minimize close physical contact with those outside of your household Minimize travel, especially to areas considered “viral hotspots” within and beyond our

state borders Wear a fabric face covering if you must be in public Maintain 6-foot distances with others whenever possible Minimize congregating in groups of any size Wash your hands frequently with soap and water Avoid touching your face

Below are more details of what Rombalski discussed today, the plans going forward, and what people can do to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Both Monroe and Vernon counties are taking a similar stance. Health Departments in both counties urge residents to take the same precautions as before.