WATCH 11 am: La Crosse County Health Dept. gives guidance after Supreme Court decision
News app viewers can watch here
Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in the county following the decision Wednesday by the state Supreme Court ending Gov. Evers' Safer At Home order.
You can watch live on WXOW, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US