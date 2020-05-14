Local businesses thinking carefully about next steps

The Crow in downtown La Crosse and Dublin Square have both said, for now, their dining rooms will remain closed.

They're continuing to offer curbside pickup or delivery until they can provide a safe experience for dine-in customers.

In Onalaska, David Reay's said on Facebook that they will keep the dining room closed for at least one more week, saying they need time to get things ready and train staff. David Reay's is still filling pick-up orders.

Around the corner, Sue Kolve's Salon and Day Spa said they are not making plans to immediately open. The salon said the first appointments available will be on May 26, which is the date that Governor Evers' extended Safer At Home order was set to expire.

Some restaurants are allowing people inside, with precautions. Great Harvest has opened its lobby for dine-in lunch, but every other table was without chairs, allowing for 50% occupancy. Staff said they are continuing to use masks and constantly sanitize.