Meditation Apps trending upward

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mindfulness and meditation apps have been growing over the past few years in both users and profits.

In 2019, the top ten mediation apps raked in just under $200 million in profits and attracted over 50 million users.

Steve Sarvi has been using Insight Timer for the past eight years and started toward the end of his army career. He uses it as a tool to reduce any anger and adds structure to his life.

“It keeps me honest and on track so, I don’t skip a day,” said Sarvi.

He also enjoys the chance to meditate with other people, virtually. Thousands can participate in group or personalized guided meditation sessions through apps like Insight Timer and Ten Percent Happier.

"There was just under 10,000 people that were meditating around the world at the same time on the app, so that’s kind of cool to think that at that one particular moment in time, there were 10,000 people sitting together," said Sarvi.

Ten Percent Happier grew through YouTube demonstrations as users participated in meditation or yoga together, conversing in chat rooms after the session.

“I think there’s a real thirst for this, and there’s a lot of support and history for meditating in a group," said Dan Harris, co-founder of Ten Percent Happier and ABC News Correspondent. "It can be very powerful.”

Other apps like Calm and Headspace have grown exponentially to the top of the list, attracting millions of users and subscribers.

While some people pay for subscriptions, others can utilize free options to help find balance and mental relief. Even before the pandemic, these apps were rising in popularity.

"We were seeing really record levels of anxiety, addiction, depression, suicide, and loneliness in our society, and people are looking for ways to deal with this," said Harris.

The cofounder sees the future of these apps as more engaging through group meditation in the virtual world. Spaces created for people like Sarvi who are looking to find a structure with others all around the world.

"It’s good to know, especially in this day and age when we’re social distancing, to begin with, to begin to connect at that level," said Sarvi. "I just think it’s really cool."

You can find the App that fits you by downloading one in the IPhone or Android app store.