Memorial Day activities in La Crosse canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Memorial Day parade in La Crosse, as well as the graveside services and Riverside Park services, are canceled for this year.

Veterans will still be honored in some of the same ways as in the past.

Some veterans service organizations plan salutes at some of the area cemeteries, but the public is not encouraged to attend according to organizers.

Volunteers practicing social distancing and wearing face masks will still mark veterans graves with flags.