Milwaukee twins accepted to 37 colleges, pick Marquette

A set of identical twins from Milwaukee have a lot more in common than their appearances. Arielle and Arianna Williams are graduating from high school at the very top of their class. The twins have the two highest grade point averages in their graduating class at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and have each been accepted to 37 colleges. WTMJ-TV reports the sisters will be first generation college students and will graduate nearly debt free with the promise of hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money. The Williams twins say they decided to stay local and will be going to Marquette University to study nursing.