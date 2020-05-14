Minnesota records 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 523 new cases including Winona, Fillmore counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 523 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new figures from the Minnesota Department of Health raise the state’s death toll to 663 and its confirmed case count to 13,435.

State officials caution that the total count is just a fraction of the real total.

The department also says 498 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. That total includes 203 patients in intensive care, an increase of four from Wednesday, which represented a new high.

State and private labs reported 6,717 new completed tests Thursday, the highest one-day total yet.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Two new cases were reported in Winona County on Thursday. They are now at 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths.

Fillmore County also had two new cases. One was a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, which now makes 14 confirmed cases in the county.

Houston did not report any new cases.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 14 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 74 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.